Do you think being an artist today is a realistic career choice?

Being an artist was never a realistic career choice! The person who goes to art college thinking that being an artist is a realistic career choice, is really in the wrong business. Curiously, the people who succeed are often the real dreamers. I can be very cynical and say I care a lot about the financial part of it but really, if you really want to succeed, you have to have a vision and you have to stick to it. You’ve also got to take any opportunity that comes your way, because money is important to operate day by day. I always say to students: Have plan B, because even if you never use it, it's a safety net. If you say to yourself, ‘Ok, if by this time I’m not earning a living and I’m really unhappy, I will go and do plan B’, whatever that is. Happiness is important and if the job you’re doing day in, day out is not fun, then why do it? Nobody does art because it’s a drudgery, they do it because they’re really passionate about it. As long as you’re excited and you keep yourself excited, that’s all you can do. Because if you’re not excited – who else is gonna be?