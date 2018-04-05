Chrissy Teigen Just Finished Her Second Cookbook

Refinery29 recently spoke with Teigen, and we got a big update on Cravings Part 2. It looks like the model, mom, and bestselling cookbook author is getting back in the kitchen. She told us, “I just started working on the cookbook again yesterday. As I talked about in my essay, I was going through a really dark time, so I had started the cookbook, and then I had to completely put it on pause, because it was a lot for me. So as of yesterday, I started doing really great, and I really got back into the mode of cooking. I've been emailing my editor and co-editor non-stop for the past two days making these recipes and brainstorming and I'm having so much fun. I'm really starting to feel like myself again. I'm going to try to knock out a bunch of recipes, go on tour with John and Luna, live on this tour bus, and then come back, do a few more recipes, shoot the cookbook, and then have it out for everybody by the beginning of next year.” Everyone craving more Cravings, rejoice.