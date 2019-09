“I don’t want to say Ivanka Trump...” she added, though she obviously did want to say Ivanka Trump. The room tittered, and here's what no one said: In an alternate universe, where Hillary Clinton was the 45th president, Ivanka might have been a Wing woman herself. Maybe not the kind of member who comes to book club, but certainly one who could get down with the wash of millennial pink decor. Talking about the first daughter segued into talking about "anti-feminist feminists" in general. (This time nobody said it, but to would be a solid bet to assume the subtext turned to Kellyanne Conway.) “Some women are masochists. Some are doing it to save themselves,” a woman in a black leather jacket called out from the back row, referring to both the book and real life.