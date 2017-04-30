If you’re unfamiliar with the disaster now infamously known as Fyre Festival, then do yourself a favour and read up on it here. With packages ranging anywhere from $4,000 (£3,100) to $12,000 (£9,300) per ticket (and up to $250,000 (£193,000) for VIP packages), the luxury music fest promised attendees a “cultural moment created from a blend of music, art, and food.” It didn’t end or begin well.
The pricey event was promoted by some celebrity A-listers, influencers, and models. One of those people was model Bella Hadid.
In a statement released Saturday via Twitter, Hadid addressed the disaster.
“Hey guys, I just wanted to address Fyre Festival…Even though this was not my project what so ever, nor was I informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form, I do know that it has always been out of great intent and they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives.
"I initially trusted this would be an amazing & memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agree to do one promotion not knowing about the disaster that was to come. I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn't stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too. I hope everyone is safe and back with their families and loved ones,” she wrote, ending with a butterfly and heart emoji.
After an onslaught of tweets from festival goers and exposés written by former staff, it seems the high-profile event — which was co-organised by Ja Rule and promoted by Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Baldwin — was doomed from the start. Clearly, Hadid wants to distance herself from this major PR disaster as much as possible. It's hard to blame her for that.
