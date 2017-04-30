When the sun is shining on a lazy long weekend, the possibilities can seem endless: Picnic in the park, or brunch somewhere with a terrace? A stroll along the river, or a dip in your local lido? A crisp afternoon tipple, or a refreshing ice lolly? Well, that last decision just easier, at least, because Aldi has combined the two into some very grown-up, alcoholic ice lollies.
The supermarket chain has two varieties to choose from: the quintessentially British Gin & Tonic Popsicle or the glamorously Italian Prosecco & Peach Bellini Popsicle. Both come in cartons of four costing £2.99, so they're a fun and affordable way to start your next barbecue or summer party. Oh, and with an alcohol content of 4.5%, they're boozy without being debilitating.
Are Aldi's alcoholic ice lollies just a one-summer-only novelty item, or will other supermarkets start selling their own boozy freeze-pops, too? We kind of hope they take off, to be honest, mainly because we'd love to try a Pimm's popsicle. And a Piña Colada popsicle. And a Margarita one, now that we think of it... We'll stop right there.
