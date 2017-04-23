19 Summer Cocktail Recipes To Perfect Now

Summer and open-air parties go hand-in-hand. But, the age-old question is: what to serve? We love a chilled sauvignon as much as anyone, but wouldn’t it be nice to mix up something just a little bit different? (No, we're not talking about rosé).
Get ready to acquire skills that would make the women from Coyote Ugly blush. We've got all the recipes you need to channel your inner mixologist, whipping up drinks that will impress and delight even the most serious of aperitif connoisseurs. So, what are you waiting for? Hotfoot it to your nearest booze store and stock up on ingredients — and don't forget to invite us over to taste-test.