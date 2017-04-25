Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccinos May Be Gone But You Can Still Make Them At Home

Yes, the Unicorn Frappuccino is officially gone, and for some people, that’s devastating news. Even before the unicorn cantered off of Starbucks’ menus, the drink was so popular that many of us had to spend some time hunting around for it. Because the beverage quickly became hard to find and because we all knew it would soon disappear forever, we started to think about how we could recreate this magical drink at home, and so did countless YouTube stars.
Even if you didn’t get a chance to try the Unicorn Frappuccino, you probably know what it tastes like because, well, the internet talks. The drink itself is a creamy mango flavour and there’s also a blue sour sauce mixed in. So how do we bring those flavours to life DIY-style? We recommend starting with the sauce. Most tutorials start with a white chocolate sauce, either homemade over the stove or from a store-bought bottle. To that, add in some sort of sour blue powder like Fun Dip or Kool-Aid mix. Once candy powder is mixed into the sauce, if the colour isn’t quite right, you can add a few drops of blue colouring.
To continue the unicorn resurrection, you’ll need a blender full of vanilla ice cream, mango chunks or mango sorbet, ice, and a splash of milk. And, you'll of course need to add a few drops of pink food colouring because the colour is what makes it magic. Blend that all together, and you’ve got your enchanted beverage. Now, you’re ready to assemble to drink.
First decorate inside edge of your cup with the sour blue goo. You can attempt to just pour it in or use a Ziploc bag, cut the corner off the bag with a pair of scissors, and pipe away. Next pour in your homemade pink Frappuccino, and top it all off with some whipped cream. Oh, and don’t forget the pink and blue sugar sprinkles. With this recipe approximation, Unicorn Frappuccinos will never truly be extinct.
There are many different ways to make the drink at home, so browse through these video tutorials, and find which version suits you. Personalise it with different colours or even use non-dairy ingredients to make it your own.