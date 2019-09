Factory Workers Producing Ivanka Trump Clothing Are Reportedly Overworked & Underpaid

The factory inspected by the Fair Labor Association last year belongs to G-III, which also owns the licensing for brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. According to the organisation's findings, approximately 80 factory workers at that particular facility endure exhausting hours and receive pay near or below China’s minimum wage, with high turnover rates. According to China's Labour Bulletin , the standard work week in China is 40 hours long, and overtime pay is capped at 36 extra hours per month. However, it seems that the factory workers producing Ivanka Trump's clothing are being paid as little as £1 per hour to produce her dresses and shoes, which retail for £120 an item, on average. While the report didn't release the factory's name or location, it also revealed that the building violated dozens of labor laws during a two-day tour in October.