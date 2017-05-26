How To Stream The Haunting First Three Episodes Of The Handmaid's Tale

Update: The first series of The Handmaid's Tale is shown on Channel 4 on Sunday nights at 9pm.
Original article published April 26 2017:
Our days of watching and rewatching the too-relevant trailer for The Handmaid's Tale are finally coming to an end. This Wednesday, April 26, the dystopian series based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name finally premieres on Hulu.
The streaming site has been counting down to the release with a series of chilling tweets.
Who can remember pain, once it’s over? Tomorrow. https://t.co/rkJGDjkYr6 #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/3LNJ9UH8CQ— The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) April 25, 2017
Now, how do you watch it? As a Hulu original, the show is only available on Hulu, just as Netflix originals are only available on Netflix. If you're already forking over the $7.99 for a monthly subscription, you're all set to watch. If not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.
However, if you get hooked on the show, you'll have to subscribe to finish the series. Only three of the 10 total episodes will be available this week, with a new episode launching each week after. Very clever, Hulu.
Unfortunately, you can't yet download episodes to watch offline, like you can with Netflix. And since everyone is going to be talking, tweeting (expect many Trump references), and texting about the show, your best chance of avoiding spoilers is just to watch the whole thing, ASAP. So get ready to park yourself in front of your screen and settle in with a glass of red. Shit's about to get alarmingly real.
