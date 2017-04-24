Sheryl Sandberg Plans To Change The Conversation Around Grief — & Also The World

AF: "That's very interesting that you mentioned having a dad in prison. My father just got out of prison this past November after 30 years. It's been a very, very interesting terrain to walk because what I've found is that there aren't many resources to help someone like me or my brother or my mom or anybody else in my father's family. This person has essentially missed the past 30 years, and there's nothing there to help someone like me figure out what to do with him, what to do with my feelings surrounding him being in my life again. I think it would be really interesting for you guys to do some work around that, especially right now when issues of incarceration are so heavily featured in the public discourse."