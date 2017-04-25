Unicorn Bagels Are A Thing Now & We're Not Surprised At All

The Unicorn Frappuccino may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the unicorn food trend is over. In fact, the extreme popularity of the beverage may have drawn even more attention to the fact that people are apparently smitten with bright colours and sparkles. Plenty of other shops have decided to capitalise on this aspect of human nature, including one you may be familiar with called The Bagel Nook.
In the past few months, The Bagel Nook has been popping up in the food news world because of its dessert bagels and of course, its Flamin' Hot Cheetos bagel. Even celeb Simone Biles recently got bagels from the New Jersey-based shop. So, of course, a place known for making fun, trendy bagel treats wasn't going to miss the opportunity to give the world what it clearly wants, a unicorn bagel.
This morning, The Bagel Nook posted a photo to Instagram of a blue, yellow, and pink bagel with some sparkly paste in between. The picture's caption read, "Unicorn Bagel with cotton candy cream cheese with unicorn sparkle dust." Throw on your sunglasses because this thing is vibrant. Take a look.
It looks like no two unicorn bagels are the same, just like unicorns in the wild — we're assuming. A few Instagram users have posted photos of their magical orders from The Bagel Nook, and some bagels appear to just be more pink, blue, and purple, while others also have orange, yellow, and green. All of them, though, definitely have plenty of shimmer.
Based on these posts from The Bagel Nook and customers, it sounds like the unicorn bagel, like its Frappuccino family member, will only be around for a limited time. If you're unable to get to New Jersey before the menu item disappears, don't sweat it. We know these bagels are mesmerising, but we're also fairly certain they won't be the last unicorn food to magically appear on menus and our social media feeds.
