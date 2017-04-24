You Need To See These Photos Of Lady Gaga Backstage At Coachella

Lady Gaga knows how to give the people what they want: amazing performances and head-to-toe decked-out looks that are just as much of a spectacle as her elaborate dance routines. Oh, and some pretty incredible beauty looks to go along with them.
For her second weekend at Coachella, Gaga stopped the show in a one-of-a-kind makeup look by her longtime makeup artist and right-hand woman Sarah Tanno. “I was going for festival beauty that felt elevated to a new level we haven’t seen before,” Tanno told us in an interview. “I wanted it to be beautiful and ethereal with a little rock n’ roll still in there.”
Tanno made it happen — and then some. The custom flower appliqués she used to complete the “Born This Way” singer’s look made the finished result particularly unique. “I had this idea of a futuristic hippie,” Tanno said of the motivation behind the extra step. “I wanted something iridescent and metallic so you can see it from the stage when the light catches it. I thought flowers around the hairline would be incredible, so I called my friend at Face Lace to start creating this vision." (Those specific stickers are sadly unavailable, but these stars get pretty damn close.)
With just 45 minutes from start to finish, and a full arsenal of Marc Jacobs Beauty products at her disposal, Tanno took Gaga from bare-faced to bedazzled — and it was extraordinary. This may not be something we'll be recreating every day at home, but the makeup artist let us in for a full look behind the scenes of Gaga's transformation. Vicarious living through Gaga's lens? Sign us up.