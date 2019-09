L.A.'s names are a bit more trippy and unisex: Zen, River, Story, and James (for girls). No wonder Lauren Conrad (or at least her staff) is smitten with the name River (as well as Hazel and Sailor). "While this name may not be at the top of the baby names list for 2017 (we consider that a good thing!), we’re still smitten. River may be a unisex name, but we think it would make an adorable little boy’s name!" the editors on her site LaurenConrad.com wrote earlier this year. James? That's Ryan Reynolds' and Blake Lively's name for their baby girl, and while it may be controversial for some, we think it breaks new naming ground.