About Katy Perry's Kardashian Makeover — Did Unicorn Fraps Make Her Do It?

Unless you are a devoted follower of Katy Perry's Snapchat, her answer might come as a surprise. Recently, Katy Perry, with a beauty look fit for only the best unicorn princess, decided to share her experience of trying Starbucks' new unicorn frappuccino with her Snapchat followers. This isn't the first time this new drink has inspired a beauty look. There's even a hairstyle that came of the latest Starbucks menu item. Though she was not the biggest fan of the trendy drink, we have the colourful Starbucks concoction to thank for her new look.