About Katy Perry's Kardashian Makeover — Did Unicorn Fraps Make Her Do It?

It looks like there is a new addition to the Kardashian clan, and her name is Katy Perry? That's right. Yesterday Perry took to Instagram to show off her new look – and it is a little bit familiar.
Complete with bleach blonde braids and the caption "Katy Kardashian," she channelled a look that is now as synonymous with the Kardashians as body con dresses and blonde extensions. Though the hairstyle has been linked to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, they have received quite a bit of blowback for cultural appropriation of cornrows. After Katy's brush with cultural appropriation on her IG earlier this week, we're a bit surprised to see her go this route with the hair.
According to the pop star, it wasn't 100% the Kardashians who inspired this look. Who could it possibly be then? A more apt question would be, WHAT could it be. Spoiler: You've probably seen it all over your social media feeds this week.
Unless you are a devoted follower of Katy Perry's Snapchat, her answer might come as a surprise. Recently, Katy Perry, with a beauty look fit for only the best unicorn princess, decided to share her experience of trying Starbucks' new unicorn frappuccino with her Snapchat followers. This isn't the first time this new drink has inspired a beauty look. There's even a hairstyle that came of the latest Starbucks menu item. Though she was not the biggest fan of the trendy drink, we have the colourful Starbucks concoction to thank for her new look.
No stranger to celebrity-inspired makeovers, Perry recently posted another look-a-like photo to her Instagram. In honor of 4/20, the "Chained To The Rhythm" singer took on the image of none other than Guy Fieri.
Included in the nearly one million likes the photo has garnered since being posted are Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner counting themselves as fans. You know your look is good when even one member Kardashian-Jenner clan likes your photo. Further adding her seal approval of Perry's new look, Kim K left a series of fire and kiss face emojis in the comments.
