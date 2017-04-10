You never forget your first, erm, "wuv."
It's been nearly 30 years since Rob Reiner's The Princess Bride first hit theaters, captivating viewers with its clever twist on fairy tales and the fantasy genre. Robin Wright — currently starring in House of Cards and the upcoming Wonder Woman and Blade Runner 2049 — was just 21 years old when she played the ethereal but strong-willed Buttercup back in 1987. As of this past weekend, she's now 51.
Costar Cary Elwes, a.k.a. Buttercup's dashing, wish-accommodating true love Westley, found the perfect way to celebrate Wright's April 8 birthday. The 54-year-old British actor dug up an old photo of him and Wright from the Princess Bride set and shared it on Instagram along with this sweet message.
"Happy Birthday Robin," Elwes, who has also starred in Saw, Kiss The Girls, and No Strings Attached, captioned the throwback pic. "You were a princess when we met, and now you're lovelier than any queen. Please join me in wishing her the very best."
Wright responded by "liking" the photo. Fans of the 1987 film, including actress Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions, The Sweetest Thing), added their own birthday greetings to the Golden Globe-winning star.
"Happy birthday to this lovely and regal woman," Blair wrote in Elwes' comments section.
It's unclear if Elwes and Wright will reunite again in honour of their film's 30th anniversary in late September. In 2012 they and fellow castmembers Billy Crystal (Miracle Max), Carol Kane (Valerie), Wallace Shawn (Vizzini), Mandy Patinkin (Inigo Montoya), and Chris Sarandon (Prince Humperdinck) attended a special screening during the New York Film Festival for The Princess Bride's 25th anniversary.
Fingers crossed it happens again — if only to get Claire Underwood and Saul Berenson in the same room. Can we get an "as you wish"?
