Warning...major spoilers ahead.
Although the late Paul Walker doesn’t appear in Fate of the Furious, the latest in the Fast and the Furious franchise, he’s still very much a part of the film.
After Walker’s death during the filming of Furious 7 in 2013, fans wondered just how the film would continue without its leading man. Thanks to CGI and Walker’s brothers, his storyline ended with him driving off into a happier, calmer life which included character Mia (Jordana Brewster), and their kids.
It was an ending that both honoured his character, Brian O’Conner, and the real-life star’s legacy. The ending went over well with both audiences and critics.
However, in the eighth instalment which hit theatres last weekend, many viewers wondered just how or if Walker’s Brian O’Conner would be acknowledged. According to People, Brian is only mentioned two times throughout the entire film.
The most tearful part of the movie comes during the final rooftop cookout scene, which involves a major plot twist. Without giving too many details away (but again, beware...spoiler ahead), the scene reveals a character’s new son as being named Brian. It was a touching tribute that surely left nary a dry eye in the house.
In addition to Walker’s character inspiring the names of his fellow road buddies in the film, Walker himself inspired castmate Vin Diesel (a.k.a. Dom in Furious) to name his daughter, who was born in 2015, Pauline.
“When I was in the delivery room with my youngest daughter, my mom was there. And she said it felt like Paul was in the room with me. My mother said that.” he said in an interview with USA Today. “We had already decided the baby’s name. And when I went to actually write that down, I ended up writing 'Pauline'.”
