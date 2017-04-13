This Is The Most Liked Wedding Dress On Instagram

Most brides look for something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue on their wedding day. But not every blushing bride manages to get something monumental, too. That's what happened to Indonesian bride Intan Azzahra, who earned a one-of-a-kind achievement she never expected: Her couture gown became the most liked wedding dress on Instagram, ever.
Allure reports that Azzahra wore a unique gown by designer Ivan Gunawan. At first glance, the dress may look like standard wedding-princess fare, but the details are what set it apart from the sea of pearls and tulle — and what got the attention of over 167,000 people.
Advertisement
The dress has long sleeves and a high illusion neckline decorated with thousands of pearls. Under that overlay, there's a sweetheart neckline and stunning scalloped details that recall Art Deco motifs and Old Hollywood glamour. And instead of an all-white dress, this couture creation boasted shades of ivory and blush alongside a generous helping of rhinestones and embroidery. There were even sheer panels sprinkled throughout, so the bride flashed peeks of skin here and there.
She topped the whole look with a pearl-studded crown.
The ball skirt was long and voluminous, with the same scalloped design climbing up and down the entire length. The long train was simple in colour, but it flowed and rippled in what looked like a Cinderella-inspired silhouette. Fairytale princesses have nothing on Azzahra, however, because she had a second look for her reception.
After making jaws drop in her white gown, Azzahra changed into a fiery red dress with a skirt made entirely of crimson feathers. On top, the bodice was encrusted with sparkling crystals (the entire look was by designer Hengki Kawilarang). Azzahra even changed up her makeup look, adding a bold red lipstick to match . As if her first gown wasn't enough, the bride made sure that no guest would forget the enchanting night.
Who needs something blue? This red dress will make anyone forget all about that tradition.
Advertisement