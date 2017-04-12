Throughout the years, we've seen a lot of Chelsea Handler's breasts. That's because she proudly and frequently shares them on social media — not just to show off their naked greatness, but often to point out sexist nudity censoring policies. (Her posts been removed from Instagram more than once thanks to the platform's perplexing "no women nipples" policy.) We've spotted her bosoms atop a snowy mountain in sub-freezing temperatures. We've seen them smashed against friend Whitney Cummings' face on Handler's 40th birthday. We've experienced them in all their glory while Handler sits bareback on a horse, mocking Vladimir Putin's shirtless equestrian photo-op. And now, Handler would like to talk about said breasts (and the rest of the body she shares freely) — albeit in a very different light.
The 42-year-old chats with the host of the Amazon Audible original "Breasts Unbound," Florence Williams, in a clip from the new series — which delves into the surprisingly under-explored world of breasts, using them as a springboard to talk about issues surrounding health and family. They're sitting in the greenroom of Handler's Netflix talk show, Chelsea, where Handler reveals she recently took a break from fighting her #freethenipple crusade to look at what's actually in the body we've become used to seeing on social media.
Handler had her body tested for toxic chemicals commonly found in everyday products like nail polish and fragrances. She became curious about whether using all-natural products was actually necessary. "That organic stuff, does it make a big difference or does it make no difference?" she tells Williams, a question we've all asked ourselves before. "I'm just trying to be responsible, to myself and to everybody else."
As for what Handler's tests revealed? You'll have to listen to the short Audible clip below. And you can hear a whole lot more about Handler's breasts (and other guests') by listening to the eight-part series in full, available on the Audible app (available free to Amazon Prime members, or for less than five bucks a month for non-members).
