Be careful, when you're walking into a Harry Potter Film Concert Series screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, that you're not sitting next to an evil wizard.
Such was the case during a Saturday event in Vancouver. Tom Felton, who played sometimes-villain Draco Malfoy in the eight Potter films, went incognito in a low hat and glasses. Well, maybe not that incognito; he wore a Slytherin sweatshirt and his companion, The Flash co-star Jesse L. Martin, wore a white-and-green scarf.
The expression of the girl in the background of their shot is exquisite. Though there's no way she knew who he was.
Felton tweeted congratulations to director Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two Potter films before giving way Alfonso Cuarón for the third (and best) film in the series. Chamber was a pivotal film in the eight-part series, as it represented the first opportunity any of the actors had to show growth. More than any other series, Potter has spawned real stars. Both Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have gone on to become excellent actors in addition to their celebrity. Felton and company aren't far behind.
Check out his sneaky selfie here.
