6 Outrageously Expensive (But Beautiful) Lamps From Milan Design Week

And what sets lighting apart from the world of chairs, say, is its ability to pair functionality with a sense of sculpture in a far more digestible way to consumers. Meaning: the every person can get away with something a little more radical than perhaps they'd normally go for – a bit more gilt or marble or colour, when such introductions on a piece of furniture would be imprudent. (For example, I am personally obsessed with Tobia Scarpa’s Biagio table lamp produced for Flos; designed in 1968, it gives off an “Alien” vibe and is, with great difficulty, carved from a single block of Carrara marble. Made to order. Drool.)