Divorce Cakes Are Happening & They're Fabulous

People get cakes to celebrate all kinds of milestones in their lives: birthdays, babies, weddings. Those aren't the only occasions people want to celebrate, though, and the cake industry is on board to help people enjoy a sweet, confectionery salute to whatever it is they think is worth celebrating. Enter divorce cakes.
Divorce cakes are a genius way to celebrate the ending of a marriage (though you could have a breakup cake if you wanted, too, to celebrate the end of any relationship). Khloe Kardashian had her own version of a divorce cake after she officially dropped the "Odom" from her name, complete with a huge image of her new licenxe (and pre- slash post-marriage name).
Advertisement
Kim Say, the owner of Adult Cakes by Kim, a Texas bakery that specialises in adult-themed deserts, said divorce cakes are one of her specialities. "I have an entire selection of divorce cakes," she told NPR. She can even design cakes for specific marital problems.
For a woman who was divorcing a musician, she told NPR, "I got a bunch of [little plastic] guitars and then I broke them in half and I threw them all over the cake." She also said that one of her customers is a lawyer who buys several divorce cakes per year for his clients.
Divorce cakes make perfect sense. They're a great way to take something that may be viewed negatively by society — ending a marriage — and turning it into a celebration of the positive aspects of the decision — the freedom to move on and live the life you want. Anyone who has ever been in a bad relationship knows how relieving it can be when you finally manage to extricate yourself from it.
If that's not an accomplishment worth celebrating, I don't know what is.
Advertisement