But the film also underlines these issues in a creative and urgent way. Reflected back at us is a version of what women in Hollywood experience today, albeit with less victory rolls . We've come a long way — but how much of that is the illusion of progress? In the film, Catrin's character is told that of course, she can't be paid as much as a man for the same job. It's assumed, and shamelessly dropped into a conversation. In 2015, the Institute for Women's Policy Research determined that women still make roughly 80 cents for ever dollar earned by a man. No one would openly call women's dialogue "the slops" today. Instead, we get vague statements about how women-driven films can't make it at the box office, despite repeated proof to the contrary, or qualifiers like "guilty pleasure," meant to make us feel okay about consuming entertainment by and for women. (It took Big Little Lies, led by an A-list cast of Strong Female Protagonists, nearly the entire series to free itself from that label.)