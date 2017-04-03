The Internet Can't Handle The Unexpected Way This Flight Attendant Calmed Down A Baby

"I flew SW from Indy to Florida with our then-1.5-year-old. She started to get a cold but it didn't seem like it would pose a problem for the flight. I was wrong. She ended up throwing up on her shirt — thankfully not a ton, but enough to have to take her shirt off. I had nothing packed that I could get to and she had actually fallen asleep almost immediately after throwing up, so I also didn't want to fumble around for something. The flight attendant noticed this happened and that I semi-covered up with my zip-up (she was getting warmer, otherwise would've been totally covered up). He came back with...a pink baby blanket to cover her. It was a simple gesture, but made all the difference for us. I love riding SW, always have."