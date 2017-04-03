Girl On Girl: The New Photography Book Exploring The Female Gaze

Charlotte Jansen, a renowned critic and curator, has brought together some of the finest female photographers of our generation, who choose to turn the lens on other women, for the new book Girl On Girl: Art And Photography In The Age Of The Female Gaze. The book asks the question: how should we look at women? And it allows the photographs to do all the talking. Jansen acknowledges that there is a "fundamental pleasure in looking at women that is undeniable and unavoidable and tends to complicate the central place women have in visual culture." But instead of these photographs being made for men, as many have previously, these images are for women. "The photographs women take of women can be a tool for challenging perceptions in the media, human rights, history, politics, aesthetics, technology, economy and ecology; to get at the unseen structures in our world and contribute to a broader understanding of society," says Jansen. "What you can get is not always what you might see."