Meet The French Film Director Making Her Audiences Faint

It’s a bit like the hazing, it’s the story of a girl who wants to fit in but doesn’t and she never will because of her nature. Her sister, who represents the hazing community, tells her “If you want to fit in, you’ve got to pull out your hair”. It’s another way to show she’s being pressed into a mould that is not hers, because she doesn’t see the problem with her armpit hair. I got the idea for the waxing at the beauty parlour. I was thinking - how many women in the world must be getting a wax at this moment? I thought it must be a freaking lot of people and that’s funny, I’ve never seen this on screen. I was thinking: why is it that we want to pretend that we were born like that? Because we’re not, and it’s fucking painful! so I would like to get some kind of medal for that, just the recognition, you know?