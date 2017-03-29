In case you didn't already know — or couldn't guess — straight men have more orgasms than anyone else. According to recent research, straight guys have orgasms 95% of the time they have sex and straight women have orgasms 65% of the time. That's a big difference, ya'll.
It's a very real problem that scientists call "the orgasm gap," and the reason one website gives women free sex toys. Yep, you read that right. Free. Sex. Toys.
Sexy Liberation is dedicated to closing the orgasm gap, and is attempting to do so by encouraging women to explore their sexuality via vibrators, butt plugs, cock rings, and more. Items like these are "sold" for $0 on the organisation's website, and some other items — like a rabbit vibrator and kegel balls — are sold at extremely discounted prices. Think £5 instead of £12.
Advertisement
The initiative is part of an ongoing sexual revolution, according to the website, and is helping women who may otherwise never have access to these types of toys have the ability to explore their sexual preferences.
"Many people don't have access to or haven't been exposed to the exciting world of sexual exploration, we want to help people, especially women, by being a stepping stone," the website says. "Personal experimentation with sex aids can help women discover and embrace their own sources of pleasure. If you are woman in a relationship that is having trouble getting off, we are here for you."
It might seem like a strange concept to some. Barring financial reasons, why would any woman who wants a sex toy not be able to get one? Part of the problem, of course, is stigma that still surrounds sex toys and women's pleasure.
If we're still too embarrassed to be open about the fact that we have periods, we're definitely too embarrassed to walk into a sex toy shop and maybe even to admit that we want to try the type of sex that requires things like anal beads and floggers.
This website doesn't take away the shame that keeps people from buying these things themselves, but it at least provides and incentive to give it a try. Sadly, on writing this, the offer is not available on our side of the pond.
Advertisement