Iris isn't the only Law making a name in fashion though. Brother Rafferty, 18 and co-founder of art/music/clothing collective Something To Hate On, starred in the SS17 Dolce & Gabbana campaign as well as walking in the show, posed for Hugo Boss's pre-Spring 17 ad, and walked for DKNY in SS15. With Kate Moss for a godmother, and members of the infamous Primrose Hill set as parents, we're sure both teens are at home working with artists, designers, and photographers alike. Anyone else have the urge to burn their Year 10 school photos?