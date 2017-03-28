There was never any doubt that Iris Law would be photogenic. With father Jude's megawatt smile and mother Sadie Frost's '90s cool-girl je ne sais quoi, it's no surprise that at just 16 (!!) Iris isn't the acne-prone awkward teenager that we were. And the fashion world certainly agrees. Burberry has cast Law in her second makeup campaign for the brand, this time showcasing its newest collection of primers, contour tools, and highlighter essentials.
The British brand is all about starring well-known Brits in their campaigns – think Emma Watson, Cara Delevingne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lily James, Jourdan Dunn, Edie Campbell – so it seems only natural for Law to join their stellar line-up of young, cool names.
Consider this campaign your go-to mood-board for spring makeup. In a series of Instagram posts, Burberry shared beautiful images of Law sporting tousled hair, a natural base and balmed lip, plus a video of her playing around with the brand's SS17 catwalk offering.
Iris isn't the only Law making a name in fashion though. Brother Rafferty, 18 and co-founder of art/music/clothing collective Something To Hate On, starred in the SS17 Dolce & Gabbana campaign as well as walking in the show, posed for Hugo Boss's pre-Spring 17 ad, and walked for DKNY in SS15. With Kate Moss for a godmother, and members of the infamous Primrose Hill set as parents, we're sure both teens are at home working with artists, designers, and photographers alike. Anyone else have the urge to burn their Year 10 school photos?
