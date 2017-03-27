The Weeknd Popped Up On Selena Gomez's Instagram Again

Looks like Selena Gomez has changed her tune about taking a break from social media.
Yesterday the pop star took to Instagram Stories to post video footage from new boyfriend The Weeknd's latest stop on his Starboy tour. The black-and-white video, which was seemingly shot from backstage, appears to be from the Canadian singer's concert in Bogotá, Colombia. People reports that Gomez flew into the Colombian capital ahead of last night's performance. His tour is now headed to Brazil, presumably with Gomez in tow.
The couple have recently left fans with a few social media hints that they're getting serious. Though Gomez declined to discuss her relationship in her Vogue cover story, her makeup artist posted a clip of her reacting to his observation that she likes Canadian men; both The Weeknd and ex Justin Bieber hail from Ontario.
Advertisement
The Weeknd, meanwhile, has apparently unfollowed ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid from Instagram. It's all very dramatic.
Of course, it's highly possible that we're all just closely following the actions of a savvy social media manager and not the actual parties involved. Gomez, after all, just told Vogue that she doesn't have Instagram on her phone anymore, nor does she have access to her password.
"As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out," she told the magazine, adding that someone else now handled her account.
"It had become so consuming to me," she explained. "It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to," she continued. "I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about. I always end up feeling like shit when I look at Instagram. Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit."
Make of that what you will.
Advertisement