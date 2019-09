Jay Z first signed a deal with The Weinstein Co. in September, THR notes . It makes sense that he'd choose to fight racial injustice by sharing Martin's story. In 2016, Beyoncé took Martin's family backstage during her tour, so it's clear she and her husband are both deeply connected to their tragedy. It's not the rapper's first project with the company, though — he's already worked with The Weinstein Co. on Time: The Kalief Browder Story, which is airing now on Spike TV, Vulture notes . It focuses on the three years Browder spent at Rikers Island.