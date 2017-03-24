Update, March 29: Pitch Perfect 3 costume designer Salvador Perez has responded to the controversy over Wilson and Dean's tops. "I let each actor decide how their costume fit, it was their choice, Rebel, Ester & Hana Mae wanted sleeves," Perez tweeted on Monday. He clarified that actress Hana Mae was also wearing the sleeved version of the shirt; in the Instagram photo Ester Dean shared, Mae was wearing a jacket over her top, so the sleeves weren't visible. The costume designer also directed his followers to an Instagram post from Kelly Jakle that shows Mae in the short-sleeved top.
Advertisement
"To me it is about dressing women however they look and feel great, whatever size they are," Perez wrote in a followup tweet. "It's about choice, confidence and style!"
Amen to that.
@TeenVogue, I let each actor decide how their costume fit, it was their choice, Rebel, Ester & Hana Mae wanted sleeves, #sleevegate https://t.co/rXa8URUFd0— Salvador Perez (@MrSalPerez) March 27, 2017
To me it is about dressing women however they look and feel great, whatever size they are. It's about choice, confidence and style! ????— Salvador Perez (@MrSalPerez) March 27, 2017
This story was originally published on March 24, 2017.
Any news about Pitch Perfect 3 is good news, but these Instagram photos have us scratching our heads.
Rebel Wilson shared a photo of herself alongside costars Brittany Snow and Chrissie Fit in outfits we're assuming are connected to the movie. (Pitch Perfect 3 was filming in Atlanta this month, according to Atlanta magazine.) It's a super cute pic — but as my colleague Ariana Romero first discovered, there's a detail about the trio's shirts that seems off.
Snow and Fit are sporting striped halter tops — but Wilson's version is a short-sleeved scoop-neck.
We're wondering why Wilson's character, Amy, isn't wearing the same top as everyone else. Of course, she could have requested to wear a different shirt — but it does seem suspect that the plus-size cast member is the one who's more covered up.
A commenter on Wilson's Instagram post noticed the wardrobe difference, too. "Your top should be the same. We all know you are the most delicious chick there," the user wrote.
Other Instagram photos show stars Anna Kendrick and Kelley Jakle wearing the same striped halter tops.
Meanwhile, a different photo shows Ester Dean wearing the same short-sleeved top as Wilson, while the rest of the Bellas, including Anna Camp, appear to be wearing the halter tops.
Advertisement
I don't want to be too negative here — Wilson and Dean both shared the photos on their own Instagram accounts, so they're clearly happy with the costumes and excited for the movie.
Still, the image recalls the controversy Vogue endured when plus-size model Ashley Graham appeared to be wearing a more conservative bathing suit than her fellow models on the magazine's March cover. Plus-size bodies are sexy — there's no reason all of the Bellas couldn't have worn the same top. We're curious what the decision process was behind the look, but either way, we're glad the cast is having fun on set.
Advertisement