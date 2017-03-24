BigThighTwitter Is The Latest Body Positive Movement

First came the #ThighGap, the controversial body “trend” that saw people sharing photos of the space between their legs on social media. Then, thankfully, came so-called #MermaidThighs, a body-positive alternative for people whose thighs touch (i.e. a lot of us).
Now, there’s a new body-positive movement taking over Twitter. People are sharing photos of their thighs using the hashtag #BigThighTwitter and, in doing so, are helping to highlight the ridiculous and unrealistic beauty standards still peddled by the mainstream media.
The photos show people embracing their so-called “big thighs”, instead of hiding them away under unflattering clothing, as women have been pressured to do for decades. Sometimes we struggle to fit into our jeans, and that’s ok.
why ain't nobody tell me it was time for #BigThighTwitter to shine? pic.twitter.com/YbnjdN8MFS— simi (@simimoonlight) March 23, 2017
#bigthightwitter oh this a thing??? pic.twitter.com/lBXFsQyk8B— santana (@LILNALG0NA) March 23, 2017
#BigThighTwitter I did not come to play ?? pic.twitter.com/Z2rePfv7lV— Summarh B?. (@SShyeanneXo) March 23, 2017
I have got to take better thirst traps, but... #BigThighTwitter lmfao pic.twitter.com/Y7qdI9fz0B— Ari LaBeija (@LeaveItUp2Mel) March 23, 2017
#BigThighTwitter finally something I can participate in ? pic.twitter.com/XLMIeZJv63— Shu (@ShuB0x) March 23, 2017
Just checkin in ? #BigThighTwitter pic.twitter.com/7Ozqc3f2Nx— #painfullythickbae (@jojobaoilhoney) March 23, 2017
The movement is part of the wider trend for body-positive images on Instagram. Women are using Instagram to fight the sometimes problematic messages hawked by the #fitspo and #eatclean brigade, and to help people suffering with eating disorders.
Meanwhile, models like Emily Bador in the UK, and Americans Barbie Ferreira and Diana Veras, are sharing body-positive selfies and thoughtful messages decrying society’s obsession with thinness.
There's obviously nothing wrong with having slim thighs – we should all be able to embrace, or at least accept, our bodies regardless of their shape. But movements like #BigThighTwitter are an important reminder that many – if not most – of us don't look like the models predominantly used in the media.
