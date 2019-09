Finger Tattoos Are Having A Huge Moment With Celebrities Right Now

Noah Cyrus may be well on her way to becoming a full-fledged star in her own right, but there’s at least one thing she still needs to catch up with big sister Miley on — and that would be tattoo count. In a recent interview with MTV News , the younger Cyrus revealed that she got a finger tattoo of a teardrop in honour of her first single, “Make Me (Cry).” Surprisingly, it’s only her second piece of ink. (The first is the date of her grandfather’s death on her shoulder.)