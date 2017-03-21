Finger Tattoos Are Having A Huge Moment With Celebrities Right Now

Noah Cyrus may be well on her way to becoming a full-fledged star in her own right, but there’s at least one thing she still needs to catch up with big sister Miley on — and that would be tattoo count. In a recent interview with MTV News, the younger Cyrus revealed that she got a finger tattoo of a teardrop in honour of her first single, “Make Me (Cry).” Surprisingly, it’s only her second piece of ink. (The first is the date of her grandfather’s death on her shoulder.)
Considering Miley has dozens of designs smattered all across her body — including a brand-new homage to her dad — Noah still has a ways to go if she wants to give her sibling a run for her tattoo-loving money. That said, finger tattoos are a great way to ease into the world of body art without getting a full sleeve on your first try. (Actually, that probably isn’t a good idea for anyone in the first place.)
They're having a major moment among other celebrities too, with everyone from Ariana Grande to Lucy Hale (and all the other Pretty Little Liars cast members) getting their finger ink on.