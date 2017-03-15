Blac Chyna Is Giving Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits A Run For Their Money

To make matters even more awkward, both Jenner and Chyna have developed their brands around one sole signature product: the liquid lipstick. The similarities (mostly) end there, because while Jenner's line focuses specifically on a certain type of very matte formula paired with a corresponding lip pencil to create one fully-formed Lip Kit, Chyna’s version comes in both matte and glossy finishes, with a newly updated 21-shade lineup that ranges from clear, shiny gloss (H2O) to bright coral (Joi) and matte black (Tokyo Nights).