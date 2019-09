10 Models Who Aren't Afraid To Stand Up For Social Injustice

Take Mari, for example, who works with Stand4education , a non-profit organisation that helps to provide access to proper education for the children and women of South Sudan. "There's beauty that exists in Africa and South Sudan — and everywhere else that may be going through atrocities. This is exactly why I fight and do what I do. It's because I want to show the world that we're not just people who are going through war, or dying, and killing themselves, or are uneducated. No. We are people who have beauty in our lives." Another model, Kenza, explains what it feels like to work with local organisations that change the world around her. "'Making it' or 'being successful' as an individual was nothing compared to being successful as a community," she said.