We've seen a piqued interest in older people's style lately. There's Ari Seth Cohen's Advanced Style documentary, Baddie Winkle's maximalist Tumblr vibes taking over Instagram, and increasing numbers of designer brands featuring older women in their campaigns – see Joni Mitchell for Saint Laurent, Joan Didion for Céline, and Dolce & Gabbana's trio of grandmothers. This duo prove that you can work a slick pair of tartan trousers at any age.