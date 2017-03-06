These Are The Beauty Products Emma Watson Uses Every Day

Whether you agree with her politics or not, Emma Watson is making waves as a champion of ethical and cruelty-free fashion and beauty. Few celebrities have used their voice as she has to draw attention to the damage caused by our love of fast fashion and disposable makeup products.
When we read Into The Gloss’ recent The Top Shelf conversation with Watson, we got excited. “Recently I’ve become super interested in sustainability and transparency and understanding what I’m putting on my face and on my body. Can I create a completely sustainable wardrobe? Can I dress sustainably on the red carpet? Can I put together a hair and makeup look with completely organic products? I needed to figure out if it was achievable or not. You can't talk the talk if you don't walk the walk.”
While that's extremely admirable of Watson, don’t feel too bad about your own makeup bag. She’s aware of the reality of maintaining an entirely sustainable-cruelty-free-ethical-green-recycled wardrobe and beauty collection: ”Most of my routine keeps to an 80/20 philosophy because it’s very difficult to be a complete purist, especially when working in the film industry. You can end up driving yourself a bit mad and make it more stressful than it should be. Sometimes you just need a mascara to be waterproof and that’s OK.”
So whether it’s out of curiosity (something that resonates with Watson: “There’s something about looking into someone else’s makeup bag – it’s such an intimate glimpse into their personality somehow”) or a bid to make your bathroom shelf just a little bit more ethical, click through to see the products the actress swears by.