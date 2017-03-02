Tom Hanks Did The Nicest Thing For White House Reporters

The press has taken quite a — to put it nicely — pummeling recently. So when Tom Hanks decided to send the White House press corps a brand-new espresso machine along with some encouraging words, it felt like the perfect timing. You need a good caffeine buzz if you're going to have Melissa McCarthy charging at you with the podium just for performing your basic job duties!
The two-time Academy Award-winning actor included a thoughtful note with his gift, according to The Hollywood Reporter — which further proves that he's our celebrity dad. (No disrespect, Barry.) It was a much-needed optimistic message that reminds us of the historic role of the press in American democracy.
Advertisement
The note said: "To the White House Press Corps. Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth part." He might as well have added: "Let's eradicate 'alternative facts' forever."
Reporters shared photos of the stainless-steel Pasquini coffee maker on Twitter.
BREAKING: White House press corps receives brand-new espresso machine from @tomhanks. Come for the coffee... stay for his note. ? pic.twitter.com/cirbLKHEt0— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 2, 2017
Thanks @tomhanks-very kind of you to send a new espresso machine to the White House press corps. We appreciated the other ones-nice upgrade! pic.twitter.com/2Ne2c2Rd96— Karen Travers (@karentravers) March 2, 2017
Thanks @tomhanks for the new espresso machine at the WH. Third one he's given us over the years. pic.twitter.com/iAU0Cd8DM9— Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) March 2, 2017
One reporter noted that this wasn't the first time Hanks had given the corps an espresso machine. "Thanks @tomhanks for the new espresso machine at the WH. Third one he's given us over the years," wrote Allie Malloy, the White House producer at CNN.
Hanks first gave White House journalists the gift of coffee in 2004, after he found out they had been drinking coffee from the vending machine, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I hope this machine will make the 24-hour cycle of news a bit more pleasant," he said then. "Add water, insert pod, press button, and report. All good things. Tom Hanks."
After noticing that the machine was starting to show age during a 2010 White House visit, he sent the corps an upgraded version.
Hanks clearly knows the way to a journalist's heart. Though we think coffee and wine wouldn't be a bad idea either.
Advertisement