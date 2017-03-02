On Tuesdays, Democratic congresswomen wear white. (Well, if that Tuesday happens to be the day of Donald Trump’s first congressional address.) The matching outfits were a tribute to the suffragette movement and a show of “solidarity with the women of our nation,” according to a letter released by the heads of the Democratic Women’s Working Group.
Kevin Cramer, a Republican Representative of North Dakota, apparently missed the memo that women in Congress have bigger concerns than making 2017’s “Best Dressed” list and used a radio town hall event to call the Democratic Women in white “poorly dressed.”
And, because Cramer is a politician who clearly has his priorities in order, his unsolicited fashion critique didn’t stop there. Apparently, the women of Congress should be notified STAT because Cramer also asserted that they suffer from a “syndrome,” according to Politico.
If you find that statement confusing, don’t worry — he elaborated for those of us in the back: “There is a disease associated with the notion that a bunch of women would wear bad-looking white pantsuits in solidarity with Hillary Clinton to celebrate her loss,” he explained. And, for good measure, Cramer added, “you cannot get that weird.”
Well, okay then.
Although Clinton is a well-known pantsuit aficionado, the gesture’s symbolism was about far more than her Electoral College loss. In an interview with MSNBC, Nancy Pelosi described the pantsuits as a “statement of values” rather than a protest and noted that white attire connects women to their suffragette mothers.
Cramer’s constituents probably shouldn’t count on detailed policy discussions at his future town halls — but, if any woman needs a stylist, she can rest assured that her representative will give her some honest feedback.
Thank you for shedding light on the issues that truly matter, Rep. Cramer.
