Almost all of the models were over the age of 30. And there was solid representation in terms of racial and size diversity, too. But let's be honest: If you think today's crop of Insta models are the only ones to watch, then you may have had trouble recognising the faces that came down the Dries catwalk. The model brigade included Caroline de Maigret, 42; Yasmin Warsame, 40; Amber Valletta, 43; Erin O'Connor, 39; Nadja Auermann, 45; and Carolyn Murphy, 42. They wore blazers, jumpers, trousers, and coats that make us wish autumn came twice a year. The show even included Alek Wek, 39, who came out of retirement to support the house.