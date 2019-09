How Fat Tuesday Became The Biggest Party In Christendom

With that in mind, Fat Tuesday was treated like one last chance to get those urges out of your system before Lent. While that could mean enjoying a few pints and a couple crullers , most Christians actually spent the day confessing. Shrove Tuesday , another name for Fat Tuesday, actually refers to the process of a priest hearing a confession and forgiving someone of their sins. The idea was that you'd be best prepared for Lent if you had already repented for all your missteps.