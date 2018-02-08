On paper, it’s a look that sounds more saccharine than sexy: a clash of pink and red makeup worn on lids, cheeks, and lips (yes, all at the same time). But Hollywood is proving otherwise. With stars like Ruth Negga, Lily Collins, and even the Queen Bey turning up in pink eyeshadow, pink blush and bright red lips, the combo is proving to be a real stunner — and a refreshing departure from the typical red lips and black, winged liner pairing we see this time of year.