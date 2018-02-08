On paper, it’s a look that sounds more saccharine than sexy: a clash of pink and red makeup worn on lids, cheeks, and lips (yes, all at the same time). But Hollywood is proving otherwise. With stars like Ruth Negga, Lily Collins, and even the Queen Bey turning up in pink eyeshadow, pink blush and bright red lips, the combo is proving to be a real stunner — and a refreshing departure from the typical red lips and black, winged liner pairing we see this time of year.
So why does it work? Bright crimson lips pop against the faintest of pink shadows and blushes, which gives the overall look cohesion. Don’t believe us? Just check out Lily Collins in the look. And if cool pink shades don't flatter your skin, Emma Stone has an solution in warmer shades of rust and mahogany.
Consider it an update on the all-pink makeup trend, a must-try for Valentine’s Day, or a surefire way to zap yourself out of a makeup rut. No matter how you slice it, pink and red have never looked hotter. See why we’re crushing hard on this look, ahead.