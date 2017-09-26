10 Ways To Have A Sexy, Intimate Threesome

Have you done your homework and decided that you and your partner are ready to try a threesome? Congrats, the hard part is over. Now comes the threesome with the magical unicorn where everyone comes, laughs, and has the best night of their lives. Sorry, but nope. Once you've decided your relationship can handle a ménage à trois, then comes the actual hard part: figuring out how to have a sexy, romantic, drama-free threesome.
As one woman recently told us about her threesome experience, "[Threesomes can be] rife with imbalance, preference, and asymmetrical chemistry and power." Translation: Getting on the same page sexually with one person, let alone two, is tough — but it's not impossible.
To help first-timers and beginners navigate this tricky territory, we spoke to people who've had a ton of mind-blowing threesomes. Ahead, nine tips that will help you have the threesome of your wet dreams.