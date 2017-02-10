This Bride Is Selling Her Wedding Dress & The Listing Is So Funny

She said yes to the dress and then decided that the lying husband that came with it just wouldn't do. That's what led Australian Lauryn Lawrence to sell her wedding dress on Facebook. What she didn't expect was for her humorous post to go viral. And while most of us would be heartbroken at the idea of losing something like a wedding dress, Lawrence's take on her situation proves that she's definitely over it.
"Please help remove this beautiful Maggie Sottero dress from my life," Lawrence posted on a Newcastle-based buy-sell-swap Facebook page. "It looks stunning on, enough to distract you from the fact you are entering into a marriage with a compulsive liar."
"Will fit someone size AU 6-8 and tailored to my height (164cm). The dress is in excellent condition, unlike my marriage," she added. "Comes with a certificate of authenticity (unlike the wedding vows). Bad luck has been removed through expensive dry cleaning. I know this for sure, because when I got it dry cleaned post-separation I became happier, more confident and discovered what it feels like to be genuinely loved and treated well in a relationship."
You can see that Lawrence isn't exactly upset that her wedding didn't turn out to be a fairy tale. Instead, she's hoping that someone else will find happiness in the dress. Plus, she's not out to gouge any brides-to-be (unlike the wedding industrial complex). While she paid $3,100 AUD, she's only asking for £400.
After piling on the humor, Lawrence gets frank. After the post started to spread around her native land of Australia, she started a GoFundMe page for her divorce. She's hoping to recoup the £400 it cost to file the paperwork.
"We all make mistakes, right? Like the time I attempted a DIY Brazilian wax and stuck my bits together, or the time I raced outside with an exploding coke can forgetting I was naked. I also made a mistake in marrying the wrong person," she said. "I figure since my post has been getting shared all over Australia, I may as well attempt to crowdfund a divorce. Even if my efforts only get a $1 donation, it will still be a better success than my marriage."
Okay, so maybe she kept that fun attitude after all. It looks like it's paid off: Donations have topped £500, so Lawrence is in the clear when it comes to that divorce. As for the dress? It's still looking for a new home — any takers?
