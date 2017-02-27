After the show, it's the after-party, and after the party, it's the... well, we won't speculate further about where stars end their Oscar celebrations, but we know one thing: The post-show events tend to be a whole lot more fun than the ceremony. (Although we have to say, between the Jimmy Kimmel jokes, the biggest screw-up in history, and the candy falling from above, this year's show was damn good television.)
Still, the after-party is where the stars get to dance, down Champagne, and celebrate their big wins. Which means, of course, that it requires a totally new beauty look.
The pre-show Oscars red carpet was loaded with big beauty moments. To name a few: Halle Berry’s natural hair debut, Janelle Monáe’s brand-new haircut, and Olivia Culpo’s daring ponytail and bang duo. But that was just the beginning. When the envelope debacle finished off the night with a bang, the A-listers rushed through hair and makeup all over again and headed to pose on the carpets outside of Hollywood's coolest parties.
Ahead, check out the hottest late-night looks you haven't seen yet.