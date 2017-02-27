Was Jimmy Kimmel Holding Up Sunny Pawar Like The Lion King Racist?

Kimmel approached young Sunny Pawar who stars in the hit Lion and, in case you hadn't noticed, is adorable. After some back and forth banter about candy and the Oscars, the host asked the 8-year-old if he had ever seen The Lion King. Then, he asked if they could recreate the iconic moment when Rafiki lifts Simaba up into the air. Sunny obliged, getting out of his chair and letting Kimmel lift him up in front of the entire audience.