The Academy Awards is, easily, the biggest night in Hollywood, which means two major things: highly-anticipated fashion moments and can’t-miss beauty looks. While it’s technically a night to celebrate the best of the best in film, the short walk down the red carpet and into the theatre is paved with iconic beauty moments that live on for decades to come.
To wit: Who can forget Halle Berry’s 2002 pixie cut, Natalie Portman’s 2007 silver smoky eye, or Lupita Nyong’o’s 2013 trifecta of natural hair, a diamond headband, and glowing skin? Those are just a few looks on the endless list of big moments in beauty that happen tonight.
Of course, like many Oscar nights of the past, the usual looks were present and accounted for: Veronica Lake-inspired ‘40s waves, textured updos, and sleek chignons. And makeup? Glowing skin and smoky eyes ruled supreme, as always, but the stars weren’t afraid to incorporate pops of colour, too. The latest beauty trends — monochrome makeup to match out-of-this-world outfits, colourful-and-glossy lips, and even upside down makeup — also made a mark. And the body makeup? It shimmered and shined.
So who won Oscar beauty this evening? Click through our slideshow to see every winning look.