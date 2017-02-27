Of course, like many Oscar nights of the past, the usual looks were present and accounted for: Veronica Lake-inspired ‘40s waves, textured updos, and sleek chignons. And makeup? Glowing skin and smoky eyes ruled supreme, as always, but the stars weren’t afraid to incorporate pops of colour, too. The latest beauty trends — monochrome makeup to match out-of-this-world outfits, colourful-and-glossy lips, and even upside down makeup — also made a mark. And the body makeup? It shimmered and shined.