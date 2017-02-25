Here’s Everything Leaving UK Netflix In March

As Netflix expands and refines its content library, it's inevitable that some titles will be retired to make way for the new. Movies leaving the UK library before the end of March include The First Wives Club, the classic comedy about three women who join forces to exact revenge on their disrespectful ex-husbands. It stars Hollywood legends Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton, and features an iconic rendition of the song "You Don't Own Me." Another must-watch comedy film, 2011's Young Adult, which was written by the awesome Diablo Cody and stars Charlize Theron, will also be exiting Netflix in the next few days. Tyler Perry's comedy-drama hit Why Did I Get Married? and Ryan Gosling's directorial debut, Lost River, which he also stars in, are soon to depart UK Netflix too. Meanwhile, a couple of very binge-able U.S. sitcoms, Community with Alison Brie and 3rd Rock from the Sun with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, will also be expiring this month. Here's a list of everything leaving the UK Netflix library in March, so you know what to watch and enjoy before it's too late.



Titles leaving Netflix on the 1st of March:



Big Words (2013)

Community (2014)

Cropsey (2009)

Da Jammies (2015)

Dear Dumb Diary (2013)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Event Horizon (1997)

family party (2015)

The Firm (1993)

The First Wives Club (1996)