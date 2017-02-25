Come Sunday, Instagram is sure to be full of galleries looking at the best red carpet fashions. But in preparation for the 89th annual Academy Awards, Instagram artists are already filling their accounts with tributes to the year's nominees.
From animations and illustrations to foodie compilations, each rendering stands out for its creativity. Not surprisingly, certain films have been represented more than others, particularly La La Land and Hidden Figures. But there are also fun takes on Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and the stars of the year's Best Picture nominees.
Ahead, eight artists who rose a pen, pencil, and stylus to toast the Oscars in style. Click through to see their work, then stream the nominees yourself, and prep to watch the show on Sunday.