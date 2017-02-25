London Fashion Week is over for Autumn Winter ‘17. While all eyes may now be on Milan, we’re taking a closer look at the references threaded through the collections of some of our favourite designers.
Whether inspired by the political climate, a cult film or current exhibition, it’s no secret that designers, like all good artists, draw creativity from the world around them.
This season we saw cartoon superheroines, iconic photographers, Shakespeare and horror films served up in various forms throughout the collections, and in more wearable ways than you might think.
Click through to discover the references from this season’s London Fashion Week, from the well-known to the niche.