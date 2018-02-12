You Have To See What The Oscar Nominees Looked Like On Their First Red Carpet

With so many killer actresses dominating the Oscars ballot every year, we always anticipate some big beauty moments. After all, it's the awards show that closes out the season — might as well go out with a memorable bang, even if it's without a golden statue. Of course, red-carpet veterans like Meryl Streep and Frances McDormand are usually in attendance, but there's also some relative newcomers, like Margot Robbie. Which got us thinking: What did these stars do with their beauty look the first time they arrived for the biggest night in film? Did they have a totally different haircut? Experiment with a bold lip colour?
We’ve dug up old photos of all the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nominees on their first Oscars red carpet — and, no surprise, they all looked amazing back then, too. Although there are few famous faces missing (somehow nominees Lesley Manville and Laurie Metcalf have never been on this red carpet before), the upcoming looks are still worth the pang of nostalgia. Click ahead to take a trip back in time with the A-list crowd.