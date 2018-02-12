You Have To See What The Oscar Nominees Looked Like On Their First Red Carpet

We’ve dug up old photos of all the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nominees on their first Oscars red carpet — and, no surprise, they all looked amazing back then, too. Although there are few famous faces missing (somehow nominees Lesley Manville and Laurie Metcalf have never been on this red carpet before), the upcoming looks are still worth the pang of nostalgia. Click ahead to take a trip back in time with the A-list crowd.